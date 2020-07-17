Idaho health system to cut positions, extend some furloughs

Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, Idaho, said it will lay off some employees and make other cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BoiseDev reported July 16.

In a statement provided to the news site, the health system confirmed it will "reduce the overall cost structure and right-size the organization."

Saint Alphonsus said the plan includes nonlabor expense reductions, elimination of vacant positions, the extension of some furloughs and limited position eliminations.

The health system did not specify how many employees would be affected. However, its statement said the changes are primarily in nonclinical and leadership positions.

"While each position elimination is significant to those affected, we are committed to treating each colleague with dignity and respect," the health system said.

A spokesperson told BoiseDev workers in patient care who lose their jobs can apply for other open clinical roles.

Saint Alphonsus announced in April that it was reducing salaries of top-level employees and furloughing employees, according to TV station KTVB. The new changes come as the health system is seeing an increased number of COVID-19 patients.

More articles on leadership:

Cleveland Clinic's first chief caregiver officer on supporting 70,000 employees during crisis

Kaiser Permanente exec's 5 steps to address systemic racism

Corner Office: Montefiore Medicine CEO Dr. Philip Ozuah on the lesson he learned from 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.