How UVM Health Network's CEO stays on top of the new White House

University of Vermont Health Network President and CEO Sunny Eappen, MD, is monitoring the potential changes from the new Trump administration "with a lot help."

How upcoming policies will affect the health system is a "big unknown," but something the Burlington-based health system is watching very carefully, Dr. Eappen told Becker's during an upcoming episode of the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast."

"We do have folks that are focused on the government relations arm and the communications arm, so we're trying to track very actively what is happening and the impact it would have on our patients and what we would need to do," he said. "We have a regular cadre that [is] focusing on that and then we have finance individuals that are looking at the financial impacts."

The team gets together weekly to talk about those concerns and what potential changes are upcoming, he said.

"And of course, if we need to, we'll get together and quickly have a huddle," Dr. Eappen said. "But typically every week we get together and outline if there are any significant changes."

The health system takes care of about 1 million patients per year in the northern two-thirds of Vermont and upstate New York.

"We have all of the challenges that are going on in healthcare today with the added challenge of being in a very, very rural area of America," he said.