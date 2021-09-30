How the age of automation affects women's jobs

As technological and automation industries continue to grow, they offer a wealth of new economic opportunities and jobs. To keep up with the changing job landscape, though, men and women may have to reskill differently.

When working alongside humans, automated technology has the potential to free up time spent on clerical tasks, leaving more room for social, emotional and cognitive tasks. However, it also has the potential to displace and disrupt, forcing workers to transition across sectors. A McKinsey report offers predictions on how the changing tech landscape will affect members of the workforce differently across industries. It also provides advice on how employees can best position themselves to gain the necessary skills and how employers can support their teams. The researchers analyzed data from 10 countries, including from both emerging and developed economies to make predictions and suggestions.

Gendered clusters

Across both developed and emerging economies, men and women are distributed unevenly across sectors. In many countries, women account for 70 percent of healthcare workers and social assistants but less than 25 percent of machine operators and craftspeople.

Factoring in these gendered industry clusters and economic growth, women seem set to gain 20 percent more jobs by 2030 as opposed to men's 19 percent. Twenty-five percent of women's jobs gained are predicted to be in healthcare. Furthermore, women's jobs are less at risk of being fully displaced by technology and will more likely be prone to partial automation.

New roles

Emerging technologies can create entirely new jobs, as seen with the recent boom in roles in artificial intelligence and machine learning. In the U.S., though, approximately 60 percent of these new roles have been in male-dominated fields.

In mature economies, many of these new roles will require a college or advanced degree, meaning both women and men will have to refresh their skills. This can be more difficult for women though, given they spend more time on unpaid labor and have less access to infrastructure and digital technology.

The report recommends for policymakers and employers to step up transitional support for women. Some of these tactics could include providing access to child care and increased support for women in STEM fields and entrepreneurship.