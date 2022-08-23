How healthcare can avoid a female brain drain

Although life sciences companies are strong draws for female candidates, healthcare still risks losing top talent to tech, according to the "Women in Business 2022" report from accounting firm Grant Thornton.

Healthcare had the highest proportion of women in senior management of the 15 industries Grant Thornton surveyed, at 39 percent. The report attributes this to the industry's emphasis on culture and purpose during hiring.

Further, COVID-19 led to positive shifts in workplace dynamics for women, improving flexibility through remote work and innovative communication technologies, according to the report.

The report found that 73 percent of healthcare businesses are forming a more inclusive environment by finding new methods of working; also, 71 percent of healthcare executives said these practices will prove positive for women's careers long term.

However, other accelerating industries, such as media and technology, could attract top talent away from healthcare. To remain competitive, healthcare executives should focus on areas they lag behind technology: According to Grant Thornton, this includes "encouraging senior management to act as role models/champions" and "paying careful attention to employees' individual working styles and adapting approaches accordingly."