How 6 health system CEOs revitalize themselves

The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share how they revitalize themselves.

Here are answers collected this year, in alphabetical order.

Odette Bolano, BSN. President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health (Boise, Idaho): Self-reflection. I enjoy my alone time, but I also enjoy learning from others, especially my two children who are now young adults experiencing life very differently than how I experienced it.

I love to read and travel. I also have a large extended family that is important to me, that gives me a lot of energy when I'm able to go visit them, primarily in Texas. I think those are the things that help ground me.

Denise Brooks-Williams. Senior Vice President and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System's north market: Spending time with my family and friends. I love to travel and have sometimes organized trips with up to 20 family and friends. I have two adult daughters, and we still manage to have an annual family vacation. My husband and I recently purchased a cottage in Northern Michigan that motivates us to spend more time relaxing.

Joan Coffman. President and CEO of St. Tammany Health System (Covington, La.): The pandemic has brought more emphasis on the little things in life and what I have missed the most this past year. I enjoy my time at home, either spending time with family, relaxing outdoors, or even reading a book. I also find great peace looking out my kitchen window and watching our two Tennessee Walkers grazing in the pasture, as it brings a sense of calm even after the most hectic day. The way I revitalize is by focusing on the present and embracing quiet moments of well-being.

Vedner Guerrier. CEO of Memorial Hospital Miramar (Fla.): I work out to clear my head and raise my spirit. Also, enjoying time with my family and friends. Professionally, I revitalize myself by teaching others to use Lean Six Sigma methodologies for process improvement.

Cynthia Moore-Hardy. President and CEO of Lake Health (Concord Township, Ohio): At work, I enjoy leaving the office and rounding on staff and patients. I have been known to carry a basket of healthy treats. People know that when they receive a treat, they have to tell me what's on their mind.

Outside of work, I enjoy bike-riding, as it clears my mind and provides physical exercise. It allows you to be alone and really think — clear those cobwebs from your mind. And when I take those several-day bike trips and ride 50 to 75 miles a day, it allows me to have that one scoop of real ice cream.

Jaewon Ryu, MD. President and CEO of Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): I try to get outdoors whenever I can, whether running, biking or hiking. I love this area because of all the natural beauty, and we have many great trail systems that I've been able to make use of. This area of Pennsylvania has such distinct seasons. There is something so comforting and optimistic about being familiar with a trail, yet it can look so different each time I'm on it. It's a perspective that often makes me think about the work we do. We can do something over and over, and yet there is always room to make it better, make it fresh, to try something new.

And of course, I love coming home to my family. We're fortunate to have a multigenerational household, so my girls get to grow up surrounded by family, and everyone is there for sports, recitals and all the activities they are taking part in (although obviously this year has been very different).

