How 3 health system CEOs revitalize themselves

The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share how they revitalize themselves.

Here are answers collected this year, in alphabetical order.

Denise Brooks-Williams, senior vice president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System's north market

Spending time with my family and friends. I love to travel and have sometimes organized trips with up to 20 family and friends. I have two adult daughters, and we still manage to have an annual family vacation. My husband and I recently purchased a cottage in Northern Michigan that motivates us to spend more time relaxing.

Cynthia Moore-Hardy, president and CEO of Lake Health in Concord Township, Ohio

At work, I enjoy leaving the office and rounding on staff and patients. I have been known to carry a basket of healthy treats. People know that when they receive a treat, they have to tell me what's on their mind.

Outside of work, I enjoy bike-riding, as it clears my mind and provides physical exercise. It allows you to be alone and really think — clear those cobwebs from your mind. And when I take those several-day bike trips and ride 50 to 75 miles a day, it allows me to have that one scoop of real ice cream.

Jaewon Ryu, MD, president and CEO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger

I try to get outdoors whenever I can, whether running, biking or hiking. I love this area because of all the natural beauty, and we have many great trail systems that I've been able to make use of. This area of Pennsylvania has such distinct seasons. There is something so comforting and optimistic about being familiar with a trail, yet it can look so different each time I'm on it. It's a perspective that often makes me think about the work we do. We can do something over and over, and yet there is always room to make it better, make it fresh, to try something new.

And of course, I love coming home to my family. We're fortunate to have a multigenerational household, so my girls get to grow up surrounded by family, and everyone is there for sports, recitals and all the activities they are taking part in (although obviously this year has been very different).

