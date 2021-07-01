Houston Methodist CEO, execs: How to develop a vaccine mandate

On March 31, Houston Methodist made the decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all 26,000 employees at eight hospitals. Six health system executives, including CEO Marc Bloom, MD, shared seven ways to develop a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in a July 1 Harvard Business Review report.

Before the mandate, vaccination rates stagnated at about 84 percent. After the mandate took effect June 7, about 98 percent of the health system's staff had received the vaccine, with 2 percent of staff receiving exemptions or deferrals.

Here are seven steps to developing a vaccine mandate: