Hospital groups react to Trump win

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Nov. 6. Here is how three hospital groups responded to the win, via statements:

Chip Kahn. President and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals: FAH congratulates President-elect Donald Trump, and we look forward to working with him, his administration, and the new Congress to assure all Americans the healthcare they need and deserve. 24/7 lifesaving care is critical to the American people, and we'll partner to ensure all Americans have access to needed hospital care in their communities. There are a lot of important issues on the line for patients across the country regarding healthcare coverage and protecting Medicare beneficiaries in managed care, and we look forward to addressing patient care together.

Rick Pollack. President and CEO of the American Hospital Association: The AHA and America's hospitals and health systems congratulate President-elect Trump and look forward to working with him and his incoming Administration to make progress on the many critical issues facing the healthcare field and the patients and communities we proudly serve. We also extend our congratulations to the new and returning Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

As we enter the final weeks of this session of Congress and look ahead to the next, our priorities remain the same: ensuring access to coverage and care, enhancing the quality and affordability of care, supporting our caregivers, and making sure that hospitals and health systems have the resources and support they need to remain cornerstones of their community.

Bruce Siegel, MD. President and CEO of America's Essential Hospitals: We stand ready to work with the new administration and Congress to strengthen health care for all people by protecting Medicaid and other programs that help working families and others stay well and productive.

Good health and the financial security affordable health care access brings are vital to a strong economy and healthy communities. Our hospitals provide that, as well as lifesaving services for entire communities, such as trauma and burn care, transplant services, and behavioral health. Essential hospitals are economic engines and often a community's largest employer.

We appreciate President-elect Trump's stated commitment to unity for the good of all Americans. We also commit to working with all stakeholders to preserve and enhance our hospitals' indispensable role in their communities.

David Skorton, MD. President and CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges: At a time when challenges around the world are daunting and divisions in our country feel, at times, insurmountable, a historic number of Americans exercised their fundamental right to vote and made their voices heard. Now, more than ever, we are witnessing the need to come together as a country, bridge our divisions, and overcome the challenges we face.

The AAMC will work with President-elect Donald Trump, the new administration, and the new U.S. Congress, continuing our efforts to improve the health of patients, families, and communities nationwide. This work will be critical to ensuring patient access to high-quality care; building, strengthening, and diversifying the physician workforce; addressing long-standing health inequities; and advancing medical research that leads to prevention, treatment, and cures for Americans across the country.

As a nonpartisan organization, we are proud of the role we play in leading the academic medicine community, and we will continue to work together with policymakers from across the political spectrum to improve the health of people everywhere.





