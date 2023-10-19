Hospital CEO turnover up 67% this year

Hospitals and health systems reported 125 CEO changes in the first nine months of the year, marking a 67% increase from the same period in 2022.

Hospitals and health systems announced 75 CEO changes in the same period last year, according to an Oct. 19 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that analyzes CEO turnover in the U.S. on a monthly basis.

In September, hospitals announced the second highest number of CEO changes across the 29 industries and sectors measured by the firm: 24. Across all industries, September brought 164 CEO changes — up 4.5% from August and up 122% from the same month last year.

The year kicked off with a surge in hospital CEO turnover. The 23 departures announced in January marked the highest turnover across 29 industries and the highest monthly total for the sector since August 2018.

Hospitals reported 103 CEO moves throughout 2022 and 112 throughout 2021, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.