Hospital CEO turnover rate by state for 2021

Among the 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, 16 percent of hospital CEOs left their roles in 2021, a turnover rate consistent with 2020, according to a report from the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional society.
The 2021 turnover rate reflects 4,378 nonfederal short-term, general medical and surgical hospitals, according to the report. It compares to 16 percent in 2020, representing 4,399 hospitals, and 17 percent in 2019, reflecting 4,438 hospitals. The last time the rate was lower than 16 percent was in 2008, when it was 14 percent.
"Hospital leaders have played, and continue to play, a critical role in our recovery from the COVID crisis, and the value of strong, capable leaders has never been more evident," Deborah Bowen, president and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Executives, said in a May 23 news release. "While continuing to address immediate patient needs, healthcare leaders have long been looking beyond the pandemic to position their organizations for the future. This includes succession planning and a focus on developing a pipeline of leaders equipped to address the challenges of tomorrow."
Based on data from the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Hospital Association and public sources, here is how the 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico ranked on hospital CEO turnover in 2021, in descending order. Note: The list includes ties.
1. Puerto Rico: 50 percent
2. Rhode Island: 33 percent
2. Wyoming: 33 percent
4. Florida: 28 percent
5. Arizona: 27 percent
6. Tennessee: 24 percent
6. North Dakota: 24 percent
6. West Virginia: 24 percent
9. Virginia: 23 percent
9. Missouri: 23 percent
11. Louisiana: 22 percent
12. Pennsylvania: 21 percent
13. Alaska: 20 percent
13. Delaware: 20 percent
15. Colorado: 19 percent
16. Wisconsin: 18 percent
17. Mississippi: 17 percent
17. Oklahoma: 17 percent
17. Montana: 17 percent
20. Kentucky: 16 percent
20. Georgia: 16 percent
20. New Hampshire: 16 percent
20. Iowa: 16 percent
20. Maryland: 16 percent
20. Alabama: 16 percent
20. New Mexico: 16 percent
20. New York: 16 percent
28. Vermont: 15 percent
28. Ohio: 15 percent
28. Minnesota: 15 percent
28. North Carolina: 15 percent
28. Massachusetts: 15 percent
28. South Carolina: 15 percent
34. California: 14 percent
34. Oregon: 14 percent
36. Texas: 13 percent
37. South Dakota: 12 percent
37. Washington: 12 percent
37. Illinois: 12 percent
40. Arkansas: 11 percent
40. New Jersey: 11 percent
42. Kansas: 9 percent
42. Indiana: 9 percent
42. Utah: 9 percent
45. Michigan: 8 percent
45. Connecticut: 8 percent
47. Maine: 6 percent
47. Nebraska: 6 percent
49. Idaho: 5 percent
49. Hawaii: 5 percent
51. Nevada: 3 percent
52. Washington, D.C.: 0 percent