Hospital CEO turnover rate by state for 2021

Among the 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, 16 percent of hospital CEOs left their roles in 2021, a turnover rate consistent with 2020, according to a report from the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional society.

The 2021 turnover rate reflects 4,378 nonfederal short-term, general medical and surgical hospitals, according to the report. It compares to 16 percent in 2020, representing 4,399 hospitals, and 17 percent in 2019, reflecting 4,438 hospitals. The last time the rate was lower than 16 percent was in 2008, when it was 14 percent.

"Hospital leaders have played, and continue to play, a critical role in our recovery from the COVID crisis, and the value of strong, capable leaders has never been more evident," Deborah Bowen, president and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Executives, said in a May 23 news release. "While continuing to address immediate patient needs, healthcare leaders have long been looking beyond the pandemic to position their organizations for the future. This includes succession planning and a focus on developing a pipeline of leaders equipped to address the challenges of tomorrow."

Based on data from the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Hospital Association and public sources, here is how the 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico ranked on hospital CEO turnover in 2021, in descending order. Note: The list includes ties.

1. Puerto Rico: 50 percent

2. Rhode Island: 33 percent

2. Wyoming: 33 percent

4. Florida: 28 percent

5. Arizona: 27 percent

6. Tennessee: 24 percent

6. North Dakota: 24 percent

6. West Virginia: 24 percent

9. Virginia: 23 percent

9. Missouri: 23 percent

11. Louisiana: 22 percent

12. Pennsylvania: 21 percent

13. Alaska: 20 percent

13. Delaware: 20 percent

15. Colorado: 19 percent

16. Wisconsin: 18 percent

17. Mississippi: 17 percent

17. Oklahoma: 17 percent

17. Montana: 17 percent

20. Kentucky: 16 percent

20. Georgia: 16 percent

20. New Hampshire: 16 percent

20. Iowa: 16 percent

20. Maryland: 16 percent

20. Alabama: 16 percent

20. New Mexico: 16 percent

20. New York: 16 percent

28. Vermont: 15 percent

28. Ohio: 15 percent

28. Minnesota: 15 percent

28. North Carolina: 15 percent

28. Massachusetts: 15 percent

28. South Carolina: 15 percent

34. California: 14 percent

34. Oregon: 14 percent

36. Texas: 13 percent

37. South Dakota: 12 percent

37. Washington: 12 percent

37. Illinois: 12 percent

40. Arkansas: 11 percent

40. New Jersey: 11 percent

42. Kansas: 9 percent

42. Indiana: 9 percent

42. Utah: 9 percent

45. Michigan: 8 percent

45. Connecticut: 8 percent

47. Maine: 6 percent

47. Nebraska: 6 percent

49. Idaho: 5 percent

49. Hawaii: 5 percent

51. Nevada: 3 percent

52. Washington, D.C.: 0 percent