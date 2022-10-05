Holding fewer meetings could save $25K per employee, per year: study

Excessive meetings are draining employees' brains and employers' bank accounts, according to a Sept. 26 report from Otter.ai and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The report surveyed 632 employees — 9 percent of whom worked in health and human services — regarding their work practices and meeting norms. Researchers analyzed their responses to estimate the total cost of "meaningless" meetings.

The average organization invests more than $80,000 in meetings per employee, per year; this number is higher for managerial roles, according to the report. Reducing unnecessary meetings could save organizations an estimated $25,000 per employee, per year.

In an organization with 5,000 employees, an estimated $320 million is spent on meetings per year. When unnecessary meetings are accounted for, this wastes $101 million per year, researchers found.

How managers and employees feel about meetings, according to the report: