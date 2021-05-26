HHS team grows: 15 latest appointments to know

HHS has made 15 new appointments to its team, the department said May 25.

1. Steve Cha, MD, was named counselor to the secretary, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality/FDA/National Institutes of Health.

2. Melanie Fontes Rainer was named counselor to the secretary, ACA/marketplaces/Office for Civil Rights/ Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation.

3. Steven Lopez was named counselor to the secretary, equity/Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health/ Health Resources and Services Administration/Indian Health Service.

4. Ben Scott was chosen as advance representative in the Office of the Secretary.

5. Josie Villanueva Prescott was chosen as counselor to the secretary, Administration for Children & Families/Administration for Community Living

6. Mary Wakefield, PhD, RN, was named counselor to the secretary.

7. Laurence Wilson was chosen as advance representative in the Office of the Secretary.

8. Angela Botticella was named chief of staff in the Office of the Deputy Secretary.

9. Molly Doris-Pierce was named special assistant in the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs.

10. Leslie Zelenko was named senior adviser and congressional liaison in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislation.

11. Kamara Jones was named deputy assistant secretary for strategic planning in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.

12. Anjali Forber-Pratt was named director of the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research in the Administration for Community Living.

13. Elaina Boutte was chosen as special assistant within the Health Resources and Services Administration.

14. Jess Swafford Marcella was chosen as deputy assistant secretary for population affairs in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health.

15. Tisa Sherry, MD, PhD, was named deputy assistant secretary for planning and evaluation (Office of Behavioral Health, Disability, and Aging Policy) in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.