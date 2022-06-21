Henry Ford Health's Dr. Kimberlydawn Wisdom recognized for health equity efforts

Kimberlydawn Wisdom, MD, a Detroit physician and executive, was honored with Stakeholder Health's first Dr. Ruth J. Temple Award.

The award, named after the first Black female graduate of Loma Linda (Calif.) University, was presented to Dr. Wisdom, who is senior vice president of community health and equity and chief wellness and diversity officer at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, according to a June 20 news release. The award is designed to recognize Dr. Wisdom's efforts to improve health for underserved communities.

According to the release, these efforts include helping found and lead Stakeholder Health, a learning collaborative of more than 50 health systems and other invested institutions focused on achieving health equity. She also played a key role in Henry Ford health equity initiatives, including the Women-Inspired Network.

"Dr. Wisdom relentlessly generates life for communities in Detroit and throughout the nation, constantly creating new pathways to health for people who traditionally were overlooked by mainstream healthcare," Gary Gunderson, Stakeholder Health secretary and vice president of FaithHealth at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C., said in the release.

To read the full announcement, click here.