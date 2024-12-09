Healthcare entrepreneur to steer government efficiency panel: Report

A healthcare entrepreneur and former federal health official is reportedly guiding President-elect Donald Trump's new government efficiency panel, The New York Times reported Dec. 6.

Mr. Trump announced the Department of Government Efficiency in November, tapping Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X, and Vivek Ramaswamy, founder of Roivant Sciences, to spearhead its creation.

Brad Smith, founder and CEO of the healthcare investment firm Russell Street Ventures, effectively has been leading the panel in recent weeks, though his official role has not been announced, four sources told the Times. Mr. Smith declined to comment on his involvement.

His participation in the government efficiency panel suggests the effort to restructure agencies and eliminate waste will focus — at least in part — on the U.S. healthcare system, according to the Times.

Mr. Smith was named director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation in 2020. Prior to this role, he served as COO of Anthem's Diversified Business Group. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also helped coordinate "Project Airbridge" and sat on the board for Operation Warp Speed during Mr. Trump's first term.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Smith founded the in-home palliative care company, Aspire Health. His latest venture, CareBridge, is slated to be acquired by Elevance Health in a deal reportedly worth $2.7 billion, according to the report.