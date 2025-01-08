Healthcare awareness calendar: The months, weeks and days to know for 2025

Here are the days, weeks and months selected for raising awareness of or recognizing healthcare conditions and workers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Sources are Healthgrades and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development.
January
- Thyroid Awareness Month
- National Glaucoma Awareness Month
- National Birth Defects Prevention Month
- Cervical Health Awareness Month
- Cervical Cancer Screening Month
- Stalking Awareness Month
- Radon Action Month
- National Blood Donor Month
Days to note:
- 23: Maternal Health Awareness Day
- 25: IV Nurse Day
- 26: World Leprosy Day
February
- American Heart Month
- Age-Related Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Awareness Month
- International Prenatal Infection Prevention Month
- National Cancer Prevention Month
- National Children's Dental Health Month
- Kids Ear, Nose and Throat Health Month
Weeks to note:
- 2-8: Perianesthesia Nurse Awareness Week
- 3-9: Burn Awareness Week
- 7-14: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week
- 9-15: Heart Failure Awareness Week
- 9-15: Sepsis Survivor Week
- 9-15: Cardiovascular Professionals Week
- 9-15: National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week
- 10-14: Phlebotomists Recognition Week
Days to note:
- 4: World Cancer Day
- 7: National Wear Red Day
- 7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- 22: National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day
March
- Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month
- Multiple Sclerosis Education and Awareness Month
- Myeloma Action Month
- National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
- National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
- National Endometriosis Awareness Month
- National Kidney Month
- National Nutrition Month
- National Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month
- National MS Education and Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- 9-15: Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week
- 9-15: Patient Safety Awareness Week
- 12-15: Medical Genetics Awareness Week
- 17-21: National Poison Prevention Week
- 17-21: National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week
Days to note:
- 12: Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
- 13: World Kidney Day
- 18: Health Workforce Well-Being Day
- 24: World Tuberculosis Day
- 30: National Doctors' Day
April
- Rosacea Awareness Month
- Testicular Cancer Awareness Month
- National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month
- Healthcare Thought Leadership and Innovation Month
- Foot Health Awareness Month
- Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
- National Minority Health Month
- Sexually Transmitted Infections Awareness Month
- Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month
- Alcohol Awareness Month
- Parkinson's Awareness Month
- Defeat Diabetes Month
- Workplace Violence Prevention Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- 11-17: Black Maternal Health Week
- 20-26: Pediatric Sepsis Week
- 20-26: National Infertility Awareness Week
- 20-26: Neurodiagnostic Week
- 21-25: Medical Laboratory Professionals Week
- 21-25: Health Information Professionals Week
- 21-28: National Infant Immunization Week
Days to note:
- 10: National Youth HIV and AIDS Awareness Day
- 16: Transplant Nurses Day
- 16: National Healthcare Decisions Day
- 17: World Hemophilia Day
May
- Skin Cancer Awareness Month
- Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month
- National Critical Care Awareness and Recognition Month
- National High Blood Pressure Education Month
- National Nurses' Month
- National Mental Health Month
- Neurofibromatosis Awareness Month
- National Osteoporosis Month
- Hepatitis Awareness Month
- Huntington's Disease Awareness Month
- Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month
- Healthy Vision Month
- National Arthritis Awareness Month
- Psoriatic Arthritis Action Month
- National Strike Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- 6-12: National Nurses' Week
- 11-17: National Hospital Week
- 11-17: National Women's Health Week
Days to note:
- 6: World Asthma Day
- 7: World Maternal Mental Health Day
- 10: World Lupus Day
June
- Liver Health Matters Month
- National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
- Scleroderma Awareness Month
- Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
- Cataract Awareness Month
- National Aphasia Awareness Month
- Hernia Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- 2-8: Men's Health Week
- 12-18: National Nursing Assistants Week
Days to note:
- 1: National Cancer Survivors Day
- 29: World Scleroderma Day
July
- Cord Blood Awareness Month
- National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month
Day to note:
- 28: World Hepatitis Day
August
- National Immunization Awareness Month
- Psoriasis Action Month
- Neurosurgery Awareness Month
- Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- 10-16: National Health Center Week
- 23-29: Health Unit Coordinator Recognition Week
Days to note:
- 30: Physician Family Day
- 31: International Overdose Awareness Day
September
- Baby Safety Month
- Sepsis Awareness Month
- Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- Chronic Care Management and Specialty Pharmacy Awareness Month
- Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month
- Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
- Prostate Health Awareness Month
- National Suicide Prevention Month
- Blood Cancer Awareness Month
- Reye's Syndrome Awareness Month
- Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month
- Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- 7-13: National Assisted Living Week
- 7-13: National Suicide Prevention Week
- 14-20: Vascular Nurses' Week
Days to note:
- 8: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses' Day
- 9: World Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day
October
- National Chiropractic Health Month
- National Physical Therapy Month
- Patient-Centered Care Awareness Month
- Liver Awareness Month
- Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- 5-11: Healthcare Foodservice Workers Week
- 5-11: Healthcare Quality Week
- 5-11: National Health Care Supply Chain Week
- 5-11: Mental Illness Awareness Week
- 6-12: National PA Week
- 12-18: International Infection Prevention Week
- 19-25: Respiratory Care Week
Days to note:
- 10: World Mental Health Day
- 10: National Depression Screening Day
- 28: National Internal Medicine Day
- 29: World Psoriasis Day
November
- Stomach Cancer Awareness Month
- National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
- American Diabetes Month
- National Family Caregivers Month
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month
- Lung Cancer Awareness Month
- Prematurity Awareness Month
- National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
- National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month
- Bladder Health Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- 2-8: National Radiologic Technology Week
- 2-8: Allied Health Professions Week
- 3-9: National Diabetes Care and Education Week
- 3-9: National Patient Transport Week
- 9-15: National Nurse Practitioner Week
Days to note:
- 12: World Pneumonia Day
- 17: World Prematurity Day
- 20: National Rural Health Day
December
- Give the Gift of Sight Month
Week to note:
- 7-13: National Handwashing Awareness Week
Day to note:
- 1: World AIDS Day