Healthcare awareness calendar: The months, weeks and days to know for 2025

Here are the days, weeks and months selected for raising awareness of or recognizing healthcare conditions and workers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Sources are Healthgrades and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development.

January

Thyroid Awareness Month

National Glaucoma Awareness Month

National Birth Defects Prevention Month

Cervical Health Awareness Month

Cervical Cancer Screening Month

Stalking Awareness Month

Radon Action Month

National Blood Donor Month

Days to note:

23: Maternal Health Awareness Day

25: IV Nurse Day

26: World Leprosy Day

February

American Heart Month

Age-Related Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Awareness Month

International Prenatal Infection Prevention Month

National Cancer Prevention Month

National Children's Dental Health Month

Kids Ear, Nose and Throat Health Month

Weeks to note:

2-8: Perianesthesia Nurse Awareness Week

3-9: Burn Awareness Week

7-14: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

9-15: Heart Failure Awareness Week

9-15: Sepsis Survivor Week

9-15: Cardiovascular Professionals Week

9-15: National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week

10-14: Phlebotomists Recognition Week

Days to note:

4: World Cancer Day

7: National Wear Red Day

7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

22: National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day

March

Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month

Multiple Sclerosis Education and Awareness Month

Myeloma Action Month

National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

National Endometriosis Awareness Month

National Kidney Month

National Nutrition Month

National Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month

National MS Education and Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

9-15: Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week

9-15: Patient Safety Awareness Week

12-15: Medical Genetics Awareness Week

17-21: National Poison Prevention Week

17-21: National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week

Days to note:

12: Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

13: World Kidney Day

18: Health Workforce Well-Being Day

24: World Tuberculosis Day

30: National Doctors' Day

April

Rosacea Awareness Month

Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month

Healthcare Thought Leadership and Innovation Month

Foot Health Awareness Month

Women's Eye Health and Safety Month

National Minority Health Month

Sexually Transmitted Infections Awareness Month

Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

Alcohol Awareness Month

Parkinson's Awareness Month

Defeat Diabetes Month

Workplace Violence Prevention Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

11-17: Black Maternal Health Week

20-26: Pediatric Sepsis Week

20-26: National Infertility Awareness Week

20-26: Neurodiagnostic Week

21-25: Medical Laboratory Professionals Week

21-25: Health Information Professionals Week

21-28: National Infant Immunization Week

Days to note:

10: National Youth HIV and AIDS Awareness Day

16: Transplant Nurses Day

16: National Healthcare Decisions Day

17: World Hemophilia Day

May

Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month

National Critical Care Awareness and Recognition Month

National High Blood Pressure Education Month

National Nurses' Month

National Mental Health Month

Neurofibromatosis Awareness Month

National Osteoporosis Month

Hepatitis Awareness Month

Huntington's Disease Awareness Month

Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month

Healthy Vision Month

National Arthritis Awareness Month

Psoriatic Arthritis Action Month

National Strike Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

6-12: National Nurses' Week

11-17: National Hospital Week

11-17: National Women's Health Week

Days to note:

6: World Asthma Day

7: World Maternal Mental Health Day

10: World Lupus Day

June

Liver Health Matters Month

National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

Scleroderma Awareness Month

Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Cataract Awareness Month

National Aphasia Awareness Month

Hernia Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

2-8: Men's Health Week

12-18: National Nursing Assistants Week

Days to note:

1: National Cancer Survivors Day

29: World Scleroderma Day

July

Cord Blood Awareness Month

National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

Day to note:

28: World Hepatitis Day

August

National Immunization Awareness Month

Psoriasis Action Month

Neurosurgery Awareness Month

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

10-16: National Health Center Week

23-29: Health Unit Coordinator Recognition Week

Days to note:

30: Physician Family Day

31: International Overdose Awareness Day

September

Baby Safety Month

Sepsis Awareness Month

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Chronic Care Management and Specialty Pharmacy Awareness Month

Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Prostate Health Awareness Month

National Suicide Prevention Month

Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Reye's Syndrome Awareness Month

Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month

Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

7-13: National Assisted Living Week

7-13: National Suicide Prevention Week

14-20: Vascular Nurses' Week

Days to note:

8: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses' Day

9: World Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day

October

National Chiropractic Health Month

National Physical Therapy Month

Patient-Centered Care Awareness Month

Liver Awareness Month

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

5-11: Healthcare Foodservice Workers Week

5-11: Healthcare Quality Week

5-11: National Health Care Supply Chain Week

5-11: Mental Illness Awareness Week

6-12: National PA Week

12-18: International Infection Prevention Week

19-25: Respiratory Care Week

Days to note:

10: World Mental Health Day

10: National Depression Screening Day

28: National Internal Medicine Day

29: World Psoriasis Day

November

Stomach Cancer Awareness Month

National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

American Diabetes Month

National Family Caregivers Month

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month

Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Prematurity Awareness Month

National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month

Bladder Health Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

2-8: National Radiologic Technology Week

2-8: Allied Health Professions Week

3-9: National Diabetes Care and Education Week

3-9: National Patient Transport Week

9-15: National Nurse Practitioner Week

Days to note:

12: World Pneumonia Day

17: World Prematurity Day

20: National Rural Health Day

December

Give the Gift of Sight Month

Week to note:

7-13: National Handwashing Awareness Week

Day to note: