Healthcare awareness calendar: The months, weeks and days to know for 2025

Here are the days, weeks and months selected for raising awareness of or recognizing healthcare conditions and workers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Sources are Healthgrades and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development.

January

  • Thyroid Awareness Month
  • National Glaucoma Awareness Month
  • National Birth Defects Prevention Month
  • Cervical Health Awareness Month
  • Cervical Cancer Screening Month
  • Stalking Awareness Month
  • Radon Action Month
  • National Blood Donor Month

Days to note:

  • 23: Maternal Health Awareness Day
  • 25: IV Nurse Day
  • 26: World Leprosy Day

February

  • American Heart Month
  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Awareness Month
  • International Prenatal Infection Prevention Month
  • National Cancer Prevention Month
  • National Children's Dental Health Month
  • Kids Ear, Nose and Throat Health Month

Weeks to note:

  • 2-8: Perianesthesia Nurse Awareness Week 
  • 3-9: Burn Awareness Week 
  • 7-14: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week
  • 9-15: Heart Failure Awareness Week
  • 9-15: Sepsis Survivor Week 
  • 9-15: Cardiovascular Professionals Week 
  • 9-15: National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week
  • 10-14: Phlebotomists Recognition Week 

Days to note: 

  • 4: World Cancer Day
  • 7: National Wear Red Day
  • 7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
  • 22: National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day

March

  • Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month
  • Multiple Sclerosis Education and Awareness Month
  • Myeloma Action Month
  • National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
  • National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
  • National Endometriosis Awareness Month
  • National Kidney Month
  • National Nutrition Month
  • National Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month
  • National MS Education and Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

  • 9-15: Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week 
  • 9-15: Patient Safety Awareness Week 
  • 12-15: Medical Genetics Awareness Week 
  • 17-21: National Poison Prevention Week 
  • 17-21: National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week 

Days to note:

  • 12: Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day 
  • 13: World Kidney Day 
  • 18: Health Workforce Well-Being Day 
  • 24: World Tuberculosis Day 
  • 30: National Doctors' Day 

April

  • Rosacea Awareness Month
  • Testicular Cancer Awareness Month
  • National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month
  • Healthcare Thought Leadership and Innovation Month
  • Foot Health Awareness Month
  • Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
  • National Minority Health Month
  • Sexually Transmitted Infections Awareness Month
  • Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month
  • Alcohol Awareness Month
  • Parkinson's Awareness Month
  • Defeat Diabetes Month
  • Workplace Violence Prevention Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

  • 11-17: Black Maternal Health Week 
  • 20-26: Pediatric Sepsis Week 
  • 20-26: National Infertility Awareness Week 
  • 20-26: Neurodiagnostic Week 
  • 21-25: Medical Laboratory Professionals Week 
  • 21-25: Health Information Professionals Week 
  • 21-28: National Infant Immunization Week

Days to note:

  • 10: National Youth HIV and AIDS Awareness Day 
  • 16: Transplant Nurses Day 
  • 16: National Healthcare Decisions Day 
  • 17: World Hemophilia Day 

May

  • Skin Cancer Awareness Month
  • Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month
  • National Critical Care Awareness and Recognition Month
  • National High Blood Pressure Education Month
  • National Nurses' Month
  • National Mental Health Month
  • Neurofibromatosis Awareness Month
  • National Osteoporosis Month
  • Hepatitis Awareness Month
  • Huntington's Disease Awareness Month
  • Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month
  • Healthy Vision Month
  • National Arthritis Awareness Month
  • Psoriatic Arthritis Action Month
  • National Strike Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

  • 6-12: National Nurses' Week
  • 11-17: National Hospital Week
  • 11-17: National Women's Health Week

Days to note:

  • 6: World Asthma Day 
  • 7: World Maternal Mental Health Day
  • 10: World Lupus Day

June

  • Liver Health Matters Month
  • National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
  • Scleroderma Awareness Month
  • Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
  • Cataract Awareness Month
  • National Aphasia Awareness Month
  • Hernia Awareness Month

Weeks to note: 

  • 2-8: Men's Health Week 
  • 12-18: National Nursing Assistants Week

Days to note:

  • 1: National Cancer Survivors Day 
  • 29: World Scleroderma Day 

July

  • Cord Blood Awareness Month
  • National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

Day to note:

  • 28: World Hepatitis Day

August

  • National Immunization Awareness Month
  • Psoriasis Action Month
  • Neurosurgery Awareness Month
  • Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

  • 10-16: National Health Center Week 
  • 23-29: Health Unit Coordinator Recognition Week 

Days to note: 

  • 30: Physician Family Day
  • 31: International Overdose Awareness Day

September

  • Baby Safety Month
  • Sepsis Awareness Month
  • Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
  • Chronic Care Management and Specialty Pharmacy Awareness Month
  • Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month
  • Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
  • Prostate Health Awareness Month
  • National Suicide Prevention Month
  • Blood Cancer Awareness Month
  • Reye's Syndrome Awareness Month
  • Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month
  • Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

  • 7-13: National Assisted Living Week 
  • 7-13: National Suicide Prevention Week 
  • 14-20: Vascular Nurses' Week

Days to note: 

  • 8: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses' Day 
  • 9: World Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day 

October

  • National Chiropractic Health Month
  • National Physical Therapy Month
  • Patient-Centered Care Awareness Month
  • Liver Awareness Month
  • Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month
  • Breast Cancer Awareness Month
  • National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Weeks to note: 

  • 5-11: Healthcare Foodservice Workers Week 
  • 5-11: Healthcare Quality Week 
  • 5-11: National Health Care Supply Chain Week 
  • 5-11: Mental Illness Awareness Week 
  • 6-12: National PA Week
  • 12-18: International Infection Prevention Week
  • 19-25: Respiratory Care Week

Days to note:

  • 10: World Mental Health Day 
  • 10: National Depression Screening Day 
  • 28: National Internal Medicine Day 
  • 29: World Psoriasis Day 

November

  • Stomach Cancer Awareness Month
  • National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
  • American Diabetes Month
  • National Family Caregivers Month
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month
  • Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • Prematurity Awareness Month
  • National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
  • National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month
  • Bladder Health Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

  • 2-8: National Radiologic Technology Week
  • 2-8: Allied Health Professions Week 
  • 3-9: National Diabetes Care and Education Week
  • 3-9: National Patient Transport Week 
  • 9-15: National Nurse Practitioner Week

Days to note: 

  • 12: World Pneumonia Day 
  • 17: World Prematurity Day 
  • 20: National Rural Health Day

December

  • Give the Gift of Sight Month

Week to note: 

  • 7-13: National Handwashing Awareness Week

Day to note:

  • 1: World AIDS Day

