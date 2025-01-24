Health systems embark on culture makeovers

Health system C-suites faced with staff shortages, thinning margins, increased patient volumes and rapidly advancing digital technologies are igniting cultural transformation to spark innovation for sustainable operations.

For many systems, that means placing physicians front-and-center of their future plans. UVA Health CEO Craig Kent, MD, told Becker's he is prioritizing physician wellness through systemic and operational changes designed to reduce burnout and empower providers to focus on joy and purpose in medicine.

"Physician burnout is a critical challenge, leading to fatigue, diminished clinical outcomes, and erosion of the trust that defines the patient-physician relationship," Dr. Kent told Becker's. "As we move through the year, we will consider any and all operational changes that address burdens that detract from meaningful clinical care."

UVA Health already has the "Less is More" program encouraging faculty to find ways they can streamline tasks and reduce time spent on computer-based learnings. The health system is also rolling out AI-driven ambient documentation tools this year to lower the time spent on visit notes and foster more meaningful connections between patients and physicians.

"These changes underscore our commitment at UVA Health to building a supportive culture that sustains our physicians and strengthens the delivery of exceptional care," said Dr. Kent.

Peter Banko, president and CEO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, also has a keen focus on physician leadership and refocusing the system accordingly after multiple years of financial loss.

"Baystate's top organizational change in 2025 is the creation of a true clinically driven and physician-led health system," said Mr. Banko. "We restructured our teams and streamlined our decision-making. We have been crafting our Baystate Health 2030 strategic plan and enabling our three-year core operations transformation. Now in 2025, our challenging, compelling and crucial work structure and process must translate to behaviors that are visible each and every day to our 13,000 caregivers."

Banner Health in Phoenix is taking a broader approach to cultural transformation.

"In 2025, Banner Health is undertaking an enterprisewide commitment to becoming a High Reliability Organization by placing safety and quality at the forefront of our organizational culture," Ara Feinstein, MD, physician executive of Banner University Medical Group. "Through a collaborative partnership between clinical leadership, operations teams, and human resources, the organization has implemented a comprehensive HRO framework that touches every part of the health system."

Dr. Feinstein elevated continuous learning as a cornerstone of cultural change. The system is providing monthly enterprisewide educational sessions around HRO principles where staff from all levels of the organization can engage with the concepts.

"These teaching sessions help create a cohesive understanding of safety practices and foster a culture where every employee feels empowered to speak up about potential safety concerns," he said. "The integration of clinical expertise with operational know-how and HR best practices ensures that HRO principles are woven into the fabric of daily operations, from bedside to administrative functions."

Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota in Bemidji is also on the journey to become a High Reliability Organization. The health system is prioritizing speed to learning to improve clinical performance and implementing the SAFE program to emphasize relationship and reliability from frontline staff and leaders.

"Our goal is to advance a culture of 'failing forward fast,' encouraging teams to innovate and solve problems quickly," said Daniel Hoody, MD, chief physician and chief medical officer of Sanford Health of Northern MInnesota. "This approach will empower frontline staff to drive local change and contribute directly to strategic objectives, ensuring that every team member is involved in achieving the broader goals of the organization."

Thomas Schaffer, MD, president and CEO of Sanford Bismarck (N.D.) said he is prioritizing a "culture of service" to accentuate the patient experience upgrades the hospital has implemented.

"Despite challenges like workforce and capital shortages in healthcare, we remain focused on providing exceptional, patient-centered care while upholding the highest standards of safety and quality," said Dr. Schaffer. "By prioritizing our patients' needs and expectations, we aim to reduce barriers to access and foster trust."

Wayne Gills, president and CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup, N.M., is looking inward for cultural change. He is focused on driving accountability and operational execution this year.

"In 2025, we will work to ensure that every team membe r –regardless of role – understands how their daily efforts contribute to our hospital's success," said Mr. Gillis. "By building clear metrics, fostering transparency and aligning goals across all levels, we aim to shift from reactive operations to proactive execution. This approach is about crafting a culture where excellence is not just a goal but a standard."

Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, N.J., is focused on excellence on the other side of the country. JohnRich R. Levine, DNP, MSN, manager of surgical services at Bayshore, told Becker's the system's No. 1 organizational change this year will be "building a culture of agility and predictive excellence" by integrating advanced artificial intelligence-driven support systems in perioperative services. The system is focused on AI solutions to optimize scheduling, resource allocation and real-time decision making to improve efficiency and lower burnout.

"We're not just adopting technology; we're embedding it into the fabric of leadership and team collaboration," said Dr. Levine. "This includes AI-powered forecasting to predict patient flow and surgical demands, as well as continuous training programs to empower staff to maximize the tools at their disposal."