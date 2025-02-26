Health system CEOs to assemble for Northwell gun violence prevention forum

Northwell Health is hosting its sixth annual Gun Violence Prevention Forum on Feb. 27, featuring healthcare, government, business and community leaders, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore.

The half-day, hybrid forum, hosted by Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling, will include a fireside chat with Ms. Moore, who will share her perspectives on strengthening gun violence prevention, according to Northwell.

The Ad Council, a national nonprofit based in New York City, will also unveil their new national cross-sector campaign addressing youth gun violence.

Additionally, the forum will feature an intimate discussion with Amedy Dewey, a 25-year-old survivor of gun violence.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell has been committed to addressing gun violence as a public health crisis. Its Center for Gun Violence Prevention formed in 2020 to provide clinical care and support services to those affected by gun violence, develop best practices for hospitals to prevent firearm injury and death, and mobilize the National Health Care CEO Council on Gun Violence Prevention & Safety, which now includes 58 leaders of some of the largest health systems and hospitals in the U.S.

Councilmember CEOs from Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare, Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health and Cleveland-based MetroHealth System will attend the forum.

Other speakers for the event include Will Lee, CEO of ADWEEK; Julie Morita, MD, president and CEO of The Joyce Foundation; Priscilla Brown, president and CEO of Amalgamated Bank; and Jadine Chou, partner, PAX Group and former chief of safety and security for Chicago Public Schools.

"To make lasting, meaningful change and end senseless gun violence and deaths, we need to address the issue from many different angles," Chethan Sathya, MD, director of Northwell's Center for Gun Violence Prevention and pediatric trauma surgeon, said in a news release. "Through unique partnerships, advocacy, research, and community and front-line education, we will continue working together to make a difference."



More information about the forum is available here.