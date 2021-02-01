GAO: Just 4 of 31 federal COVID-19 recommendations implemented

To date, the federal government has not implemented 87 percent of the Government Accountability Office's recommendations for responding to COVID-19, according to a report published Jan. 28.

In June 2020, the GAO began reviewing the federal government's response to the pandemic and its implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. As of January 2021, only four of the GAO's 31 recommendations have been implemented.



"We remain deeply troubled by the lack of sufficient federal action on critical gaps identified and by the lack of clear plans to address these gaps. For example, a clear and comprehensive vaccine distribution plan remains a work in progress," the GAO said. The office added that it "is pleased that the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed by Congress in December required a number of actions that are consistent with several of our open recommendations and we will monitor the implementation of the Act's requirements."



The GAO made 13 new recommendations in its latest report. The recommendations call for more work on developing a national COVID-19 testing strategy, coordinating vaccine distribution and setting reporting standards for data.



View the full report here.



