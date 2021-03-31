Four must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

Healthcare leaders can learn from other executives and studies to maximize their effectiveness. From top reasons employees are leaving their jobs to what advice retiring CEOs give their successors.

The following leadership articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

The advice I wish I had before I started my role: 3 chiefs weigh in

Healthcare executives were asked the one piece of advice they wish they had before they started their current C-level role. Three hospital leaders gave their advice.

Study: 52% of employees are looking for a new job + reasons they're leaving

Fifty-two percent of adults said they intended to look for a new job in 2021, according to a March study published by Achievers. Managers can learn from the reasons employees are leaving to learn how to retain them.

4 retiring health system CEOs share their advice for successors

As CEOs prepare to retire, they are telling their successors to prepare for uncertainties and decision-making challenges. Here is their advice.

'Not on our watch': Atrium CEO tells Senate how his system is tackling health disparities

The CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health testified to a U.S. Senate Committee on March 25 that the public and private sector need to collectively adopt a "not on our watch" approach to addressing healthcare disparities.

More articles on leadership and management:

Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan: 5 notes for healthcare leaders

How Avera Health CEO overcomes distractions to connecting with employees

The advice I wish I had before I started my role: 3 chiefs weigh in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.