Former NJ hospital CEO dies

Sister Agnes Marie O'Brien, a former hospital CEO in New Jersey, died Jan. 6, according to TrentonMonitor.com. She was 94.

Sister O'Brien was a former president and CEO of St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J., while she spent seven years in the Diocese of Trenton, from 1977 to 1984. She also worked 24 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, 19 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and 15 years in the Diocese of Allentown, Pa.

Sister O'Brien held a bachelor of science degree in administration and a master of business administrative management from Loyola University.

