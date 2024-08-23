Former Memorial Healthcare System CEO dies

Frank Sacco, former president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, died at age 77.

Mr. Sacco died at home with family in Ormond Beach, Fla. after battling cancer, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Memorial Healthcare. He led the health system for 29 years. He was at the organization for 41 years, becoming CEO in 1987, and retired in 2016.

During Mr. Sacco's tenure, Memorial Healthcare added five hospitals as well as primary and urgent care centers and a nursing home. He also grew its annual net revenue to nearly $2 billion from $115 million, the release said.

“I leave with the joy of knowing that I have used every fiber in my DNA to make Memorial Healthcare System successful now and well into the future,” Mr. Sacco said in 2016, according to the release.

The Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital campus in Hollywood was named after him in 2011 to honor his leadership and vision, the release said.