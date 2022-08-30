Former Kaiser exec throws name in for California hospital board seat

A former executive at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and the leader of a digital therapeutics company filed to run in November for seats on the board that governs Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital, the Sonoma Index-Tribune reported Aug. 29.

Denise Kalos and Wendy Lee Myatt are running for two open Sonoma Valley Health Care District board seats, which are currently held by Joshua Rymer and Michael Mainardi, according to the report. Mr. Rymer and Mr. Mainardi will not seek another term.

Ms. Kalos is president and CEO of Sonoma-based AffirmativHealth, which offers personalized treatment plans for early-stage Alzheimer's disease and other dementia forms using a research-driven approach. She also served as vice president of cognitive well-being programs for the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, a Novato, Calif.-based nonprofit organization.

Ms. Myatt retired after holding a number of senior-level positions at Kaiser in information technology and digital health transformation. Her most recent position at Kaiser was senior vice president of personal health. Ms. Myatt is also a member of the finance committee of the Sonoma Valley Hospital.