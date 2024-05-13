Former Iowa hospital president, CEO dies

James (Jim) Tinker, former president and CEO of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center, died April 21.

Mr. Tinker served as president and CEO of the hospital for 24 years.

During his time at Mercy Medical Center, he led multiple initiatives located in Cedar Rapids, including the establishment of Mercy Home Care Services, MercyCare North, the Crawford Diabetes Center, Mercy Women's Center, mobile imaging services, the Hallagan Education Center, the Lundy Pavilion, and the Cardiac Stroke Center, according to a Mercy Cedar Rapids May 13 news release.

"Jim was more than a leader; he was a compassionate soul who embodied The Mercy Touch and the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy in every aspect of his life," Timothy Quinn, MD, president and CEO of Mercy, said in the release. "His influence on Mercy, our patients, and the communities we serve is immeasurable, and his absence will be deeply felt."

Mr. Tinker is survived by his two daughters and five grandchildren.





