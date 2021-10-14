Former CVS Health exec to run for Rhode Island governor

Helena Foulkes, former CVS Health executive, has announced that she's running as a democratic candidate for Rhode Island governor, ABC 6 reported Oct. 13.

Ms. Foulkes spent 25 years at CVS Health, most recently as president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health. In her video announcement, she stated that at CVS she was responsible for 200,000 employees and $80 billion in sales.

She is a lifelong Rhode Islander, having been born and raised there as well as raising her own children in the state. In the race, she is joined by former Rhode Island Secretary of State Matt Brown, State Treasurer Seth Magaziner, current Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and Luis Daniel Munoz, MD.