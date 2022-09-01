Former Blanchard Valley Hospital CEO Bill Ruse dies

Bill Ruse, former president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio, died Aug. 30 at age 88, according to radio station WFIN.

Mr. Ruse retired from Blanchard Valley in 2001 after serving at the helm for 36 years. Myron Lewis, president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System, praised Mr. Ruse for the leadership he brought to the hospital.

"We are deeply saddened by Bill's passing," Mr. Lewis said in a news release shared with Becker's. "He was a visionary who led the organization on a journey of growth, integration and innovation. His commitment to the community was unparalleled. Bill was admired and respected by all who know him. He will be truly missed."

The Blanchard Valley Hospital emergency room is named after Mr. Ruse.