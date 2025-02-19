Former American Hospital Association chair dies

David Reed, a longtime healthcare executive and former chairman of the American Hospital Association, died Jan. 16 at his home in Palm Desert, Calif., according to his obituary. He was 91.

Mr. Reed began his career as a healthcare executive at Cincinnati General Hospital, where he served as an assistant administrator, his obituary said.

He went on to become president of Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City in 1979 and CEO of Samaritan Health System, now Phoenix-based Banner Health, in 1989.

In 1990, he became chairman of the American Hospital Association and CEO of St. Joseph Health System in Orange, Calif., according to the AHA.

Mr. Reed later was appointed chairman of the board for PacifiCare, which was a California-based provider of health insurance. PacifiCare was acquired by UnitedHealth Group in 2005, according to LinkedIn. Mr. Reed retired in 2003.