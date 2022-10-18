Florida hospital names former UnitedHealthcare CEO to board

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital recently named two new members to its board of directors, and one of them is Kenneth Burdick, former CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Mr. Burdick has more than 40 years of healthcare experience, according to an Oct. 18 news release from the hospital. In addition to serving as UnitedHealthcare's chief executive, he served as CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in 2021 and spent six years as CEO of WellCare health plans. He currently serves as CEO of LifeStance Health, a behavioral healthcare company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tampa General also added Kimberly Bruce to its board, according to the release. Ms. Bruce has nearly 30 years of commercial banking experience and currently serves CBIC as managing director for its West and North Florida regions.