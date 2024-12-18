FDA deputy commissioner to step down

FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Namandjé Bumpus, PhD, is stepping down from her role, marking one of the first significant leadership departures at the agency by the end of year, Inside Health Policy reported Dec. 17.

The announcement was made by FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in an internal email to staff on Dec. 17, which was reviewed by the news outlet.

Dr. Bumpus, who succeeded Janet Woodcock as FDA chief scientist late in 2023after Ms. Woodcock retired, has played a role in the agency's reorganization, including the establishment of a unified human foods center.

Although she did not say what her next step would be, Dr. Bumpus left a farewell message stating, "Although I am departing the agency, I will continue advancing our shared mission. And I will always champion your work. Please know that I have been shaped by my time here and look forward to all you will do to make the agency and world a better place."

Mr. Califf praised Ms. Bumpus for her contributions, especially in modernizing the agency's laboratories and reinforcing its global scientific reputation.