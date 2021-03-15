Fauci: US could see 3rd COVID-19 surge like Europe

Dr. Fauci warned that the U.S. could experience a third COVID-19 surge like Europe did if it eases its COVID-19 restrictions too early, according to a March 14 article in The Wall Street Journal.

Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is improving, while new cases in the U.S. have plateaued.

Dr. Fauci said in reference to Europe, on Fox News Sunday, "They always seem to be a few weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of the outbreak. Then they plateaued because they pulled back a bit. They thought that they were home free and they weren't. And now they're seeing an increase."

Dr. Fauci said he thinks "it would make all the difference in the world" if former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"He's a very widely popular person among Republicans," Dr. Fauci said. "If he came out and said, 'Go and get vaccinated. It's really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,' it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.