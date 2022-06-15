Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Anthony Fauci, MD, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and the nation's top infectious disease expert, has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health said June 15.

Dr. Fauci, 81, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster doses. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms and has not been in close contact with President Biden or other top officials, NIH said.

Dr. Fauci also serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH.