10 fastest growing C-suite roles

Organizations in the U.S. are expanding their C-suite with technology- and human-focused executive roles.

LinkedIn analyzed the fastest growing C-suite roles from 2022 to 2023 using member profile information, as outlined in a Sept. 19 newsletter.

Chief data officer topped the list, a position seen in some hospitals and health systems, including Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health's Naveen Maram, MD. The system also recently named Lonnie Garrison its chief technology officer, which is No. 6.

Chief legal officer was the second-fastest growing role, not uncommon for some of the largest health systems, such as Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's new Chief Legal Officer Steven Bender, effective Oct. 21.

Here are the top 10 fastest growing roles LinkedIn found.

1. Chief data officer

2. Chief legal officer

3. Chief human resources officer

4. Chief product officer

5. CEO

6. Chief technology officer

7. Chief commercial officer

8. Chief information security officer

9. Chief people officer

10. Chief marketing officer