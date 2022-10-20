Executives' stress rising despite more flexibility: survey

Executives' experience scores have sharply declined over the past year — though they are still more satisfied than senior executives and middle managers, according to the October edition of Future Forum Pulse, a quarterly workforce survey.

In August, Future Forum — a consortium formed by companies Slack and MillerKnoll, among others — surveyed 10,766 global workers to produce the report.

The report shared the following insights on executives' workplace experiences:

1. Executives' overall satisfaction scores have dropped 15 percent in the past year.

2. Executives report 40 percent more work-related stress and anxiety in 2022 than in 2021 and say they have 20 percent less work-life balance.

3. Though executives' experience scores have shown the most decline, their overall scores are still higher than senior executives and middle managers.

4. Executives are three times more likely to say they have zero schedule constraints than middle managers.

5. Sixty-percent of executives say they consider little or no direct input from employees when crafting company policies.

6. Executives and employees are disconnected on their opinions of in-office work. Executives are two times more likely than nonexecutives to say face time with management is important. One-quarter of executives say company culture suffers when workers are remote, and they report lagging productivity as their highest concern. However, employees say their workplace culture has improved since the shift to remote and hybrid work, and they report better focus when working from home.