Equitas Health CEO resigns after employees allege racism within system

Bill Hardy, the president and CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Equitas Health, has stepped down following claims of racism and discrimination within the health system.

On Oct. 5, the Columbus Dispatch published an article in which former and current employees of Equitas Health revealed either witnessing or experiencing racial discrimination in hiring and dismissal. On Oct. 7 the LGBTQ-centered health system put out a statement addressing the claims, which some saw as lackluster.

More recently, on Oct. 12, Equitas Health announced it would conduct an independent, impartial investigation into the claims and look into the internal culture of the organization. Quickly afterward, though, on Oct. 16, Board Chair Sam Rinehart announced Mr. Hardy's resignation.

The statement read, "We are working closely with the leadership team to begin the healing process and create a stronger, more inclusive culture that reflects our shared values and priorities." In the meantime, leaders are focusing on finding a chief people and culture officer and interim CEO, as well as a permanent CEO.