Dr. Prathibha Varkey: Mayo Clinic Health System's new president on persistence, grit and courage

Dr. Prathibha Varkey returned to Mayo Clinic in August as president of the Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System. She previously practiced medicine at Mayo for more than a decade before leaving in 2013 to pursue leadership roles at Seton Clinical Enterprise in Austin, Texas, and Northeast Medical Group within Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

Dr. Varkey spoke with Becker's in December about her goals for the first year of her new role and the lessons she's learned as a leader in healthcare.

Question: What are your goals and priorities as president over the next year?

Dr. Prathibha Varkey: The primary objective is to lead Mayo Clinic Health System to a category of one in rural health, in population health and in next-generation community care. We are the community branch of the Mayo Clinic enterprise, and we really focus on providing Mayo Clinic care close to home.

Q: How do you plan to navigate this issue of healthcare misinformation in your new role?

PV: Since the beginning of the pandemic our researchers, our scientists and physicians have really been working very closely with our community leaders and with our community of staff to really understand, and be at the forefront of vaccine development, and testing and spreading the information accurately and as quickly as possible. We've really seen it as our role to be the advocates in providing this evidence-based information accurately and expediently in partnerships with our communities, and we've done that through traditional models, but also through social media and through hosting a variety of town halls, opinion letters and frequent engagements with our staff, as well as our community in sharing some of this information. So we've really seen this as one of our key roles within the regions but also nationally and globally.

One of the things about this evolving pandemic is that the information is something that is also evolving, and I think we are in the midst of a lot of uncertainty in the country in terms of health as well as other social issues and cultural issues. And so I think it's very critical that as leading healthcare providers and institutions, we continue to remain focused on evidence-based medicine and continue to advocate in providing evidence-based information expediently to our communities.

Q: Will there be executive roles specifically designed to handle cultural challenges like the ones we've seen over the last 21 months?

PV: That's a great question. I think the pandemic has really taught us that, in addition to being focused on grit and creativity and transformation, compassion, and frequent communication have also become key roles for leading executives. I think a focus explicitly on healthcare disparities and understanding racism and some of the social context of the change that's occurring has also become very critical, as well as encouraging and inspiring our often fatigued staff in the midst of this unrelenting pandemic to focus on transformation, despite some of the challenges. I think all of those will become very critical roles for executives, and I really hope that healthcare will be better. I think it is better because of some of the transformation activities that have had to occur as a result of this pandemic.

I think the other thing that was brought to light with the pandemic is the need to focus on all of our community beyond just the patients that come to us in our clinics and hospitals. So that proactive approach to population health, to prevention, to testing, to taking care of wellness and health in addition to illness, I think has become so paramount as a result. It was always paramount, but I think it has become very evident in the midst of the pandemic, and a focus on both rural communities as well as urban communities and really looking at that entire continuum of care has also become very prominent as a result.

Q: A statistic that came out recently that said only 15 percent of healthcare leadership roles are held by women. What advice do you have for women who want to hold executive positions in the industry?

PV: Seventy percent of individuals who make decisions about healthcare for families are women, and close to 70 percent of the workforce in healthcare are women, but there is a significant discrepancy in terms of senior executives as it relates to women in leadership. I would say approach the opportunities with grit and courage, and be fearless in execution and persistent despite challenges. I think it's very exciting where we are in terms of healthcare because there is so much opportunity to transform. We ourselves, as healthcare institutions, have learned so much and grown so much over the last couple of years, and so we really need diversity in terms of thought perspective in leadership, in driving healthcare and healthcare agendas forward. And I think women and diversity in leadership will take us much further in terms of these opportunities. So I would say be fearless and be persistent despite uncertainty and challenge.

Q: What would you say have been the two biggest challenges you've had to overcome in your career?

PV: I think the challenges have been more like learning lessons, and they've really been all about persistence. So don't give up. It's really about being persistent in communication for the need for positive change, and then letting the teams and people drive the change. So for me that has been a huge lesson as I've grown up in leadership.

The other one is frankly looking outside of your own industry to learn from other leaders in other organizations what can be done to create change. And so really creating that opportunity to learn from institutions outside of healthcare and bringing some of those lessons into healthcare I found have really catapulted transformation as well. So I would say not limiting yourself to what is in front of you in terms of your own industry, but really look outside of the industry and really be collaborative in terms of partnerships in solving issues. Those two have been some of the biggest lessons that I've learned in my career.