David Strong, CFO of Cox Medical Center, dies at 60

David Strong, vice president of revenue and CFO of Cox Medical Center in Branson, Mo., died July 23 at the age of 60.

"Our hospital family is heartbroken. There's an empty parking space out front and a huge void in our hearts as we mourn the sudden loss of our dear friend David Strong," the hospital said in a statement. "He was a suit and tie guy who was brilliant at business, but he was so much more than a string of professional accomplishments. He was a good person. A really, really good person."

Mr. Strong had been with the hospital for 12 years. Prior to Cox Medical Center, Mr. Strong served as the vice president and CFO for Cape Girardeau.-based Southeast Missouri Hospital.