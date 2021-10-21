CommonSpirit launches $3M scholarship toward more diverse leadership in healthcare 

CommonSpirit Health announced Oct. 20 that it is launching the CommonSpirit Equity Impact Scholarship, a $3 million program to support and create opportunities for diversity in healthcare leadership.

Currently, only 5 percent of physicians identify as Black and 27 percent of board members at the top 100 U.S hospitals are women.

"The current healthcare workforce shortage presents an opportunity to change the landscape as we know it by offering educational access where there wasn't access before, and in turn, building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce that better represents our patients and the communities we serve," said Marvin O'Quinn, president and COO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit.

Through the scholarship, CommonSpirit, in partnership with Dignity Health Global Education, aims to combat the lack of diversity within healthcare leadership by providing low- or no-cost access to top-tier institutions and educational programs. The 2021 fund spans eight certificates and three degree programs, including an MBA in healthcare and an RN to BSN completion.

The scholarship is available to CommonSpirit employees and healthcare professionals from all backgrounds and experiences who want to develop their skills and knowledge through training and education. Over 1,000 scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $35,000 will be awarded throughout the year.