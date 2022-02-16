CommonSpirit CEO Lloyd Dean joins Guidehouse board

Lloyd Dean, CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, has joined the Guidehouse board of directors.

Mr. Dean will retire from CommonSpirit in summer 2022 after a tenure spanning more than two decades at the Catholic nonprofit health system. He served as CEO of Dignity Health, formerly Catholic Healthcare West, for 19 years. Mr. Dean then led CommonSpirit with former Catholic Health Initiatives CEO Kevin Lofton, after CommonSpirit formed in February 2019 from the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives. Mr. Dean became the sole CEO of CommonSpirit in July 2020 after Mr. Lofton officially retired.

Today, CommonSpirit is a $30 billion health system with 140 hospitals.

"I am honored to welcome a mentor, industry visionary and distinguished leader to our board of directors," Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse, said in a news release. "An exemplary professional, Lloyd leads with compassion and is guided by the belief that the healing power of humanity can bring communities together to support a healthy future for everyone. His insights will be instrumental as we continue to help our clients with their most pressing challenges in healthcare and beyond."

Guidehouse's health segment serves hospitals and health systems, government agencies, life sciences companies and payers.