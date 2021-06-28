CMS names head for Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services

Daniel Tsai was named deputy administrator and director of the CMS Center for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program Services, CMS officials said June 28.

Mr. Tsai most recently served as Massachusetts Medicaid director and assistant secretary for MassHealth, which combines the state's Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

During his time in Massachusetts, he helped lead the restructuring of Massachusetts Medicaid after CMS approved a Medicaid waiver for the state in November 2016.

"As someone who has successfully led a state Medicaid program to focus on value-based care for its recipients, Dan brings invaluable experience to CMS," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a news release. "The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear what a lifeline Medicaid and CHIP are for families and individuals across the country. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and look ahead to meeting the needs of enrollees, I look forward to working with Dan to serve individuals who rely on CMS for health coverage and ensure accessible and comprehensive coverage is available for all."

Mr. Tsai begins his new role July 6.

He will lead efforts to address the needs of 80 million Americans covered through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.