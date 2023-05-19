Clemson names chief academic nursing officer

John Whitcomb, PhD, RN, has been named the director and chief academic nursing officer for South Carolina-based Clemson University's nursing program.

Since 2022, Dr. Whitcomb has served in the role in an interim capacity. Now, moving fully into the role, he will prioritize community engagement, stable leadership and will continue to build upon the school's successes, a May 18 press release notes. 

Dr. Whitcomb has been at Clemson University since 2009 and is now the first male nurse in the school's history to hold the leadership position.

