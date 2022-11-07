Children's hospitals to Congress: Kids can't wait for federal support

Children's hospitals are asking Congress to act on policies to improve pediatric mental and physical health, bolster children's health coverage and support the pediatric healthcare workforce.

The ask came in a Nov. 2 letter from Children's Hospital Association CEO Mark Wietecha to congressional leaders, highlighting end of year priorities.

"At a time when our children's hospitals are flooded with kids dealing with respiratory illnesses, mental health crises and other healthcare needs, congressional action is urgently needed before the end of the year to ensure children's hospitals have the resources and capacity they need to best take care of our nation's children," the letter states. "Our children cannot wait for much needed federal support."

In the letter, Mr. Wietecha recommended that Congress make meaningful Medicaid investments that bolster reimbursement rates for pediatric behavioral health providers and pass the Accelerating Kids' Access to Care Act. The legislation aims to increase healthcare access for children, in part through a more streamlined process through which qualified out-of-state pediatric care providers may enroll in another state's Medicaid program.

The letter also asks Congress to invest in grants specifically to support the pediatric healthcare workforce; enact community-based mental health funding based on children's needs; and enact 12-month continuous eligibility for children in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

