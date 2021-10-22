CEOs share their views on the 'Great Resignation': 5 takeaways 

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
In collaboration with Deloitte, Fortune surveyed 117 CEOs on their thoughts on the "Great Resignation."
Five key takeaways:
- Seventy-three percent said labor skills and shortages are the external issue most likely to disrupt their organization in the coming year.
- Talent hiring and retention pose challenges, with 57 percent of CEOs saying attracting and finding talent is among their company's greatest challenges and 51 percent who say the same for retaining talent.
- In response to that challenge, 35 percent of CEOs have expanded their benefits in the last year to hold on to their staff. The vast majority of CEOs are offering work-from-home options, with 80 percent of company executives providing flexible working.
- To retain more talent, 68 percent of respondents stated that their companies had increased emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as corporate purpose.
- CEOs are reasonably optimistic about the future, with 67 percent saying that they expect strong growth for their companies over the next year and 31 percent expecting modest growth.