Cano Health CEO on improving senior care

Cano Health CEO Marlow Hernandez, DO, shared how the health system strives to improve primary care for seniors on CNBC Sept. 30.

The Miami-based primary care health system offers full-service health and wellness care with a focus on seniors and has 108 locations across five states. The system includes preventive therapy options such as physiotherapy as part of primary care without charging extra. Dr. Hernandez told CNBC about how Cano Health creates better health outcomes through investing in preventive care.

"You don't need to change evidence-based medicine," he said. "What you do need is to enable clinicians to be more effective, to focus on their patients. When you invest more in primary care, you decrease a lot of that wasteful, low-quality spending that happens when you have all these complications on diagnosed conditions, and that's how we're able to get a 20 percent cost reduction while we're measurably better."

Despite many of Cano Health's patients being from underserved populations, the system managed to achieve a 60 percent lower mortality rate. "They're older, they're poorer, they're sicker, yet we're getting these better results because we have this technology but also a model of care that is just absolutely necessary for our country," Dr. Hernandez told CNBC.