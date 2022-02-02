California's 1st surgeon general resigns

Nadine Burke Harris, MD, California's first surgeon general, has resigned, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced the resignation Feb. 1.

In a statement provided to the Chronicle, Mr. Newsom said Dr. Burke Harris' "expertise and leadership in championing equity, mental health and early childhood development have been instrumental in advancing the health and well-being of Californians."

Mr. Newsom appointed Dr. Harris as the state's first surgeon general in January 2019. Dr. Burke Harris, a pediatrician, founded the Center for Youth Wellness, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, and also served as the first medical director for the Bayview Child Health Center.

Mr. Newsom has not named a successor for Dr. Harris, according to KRON 4.