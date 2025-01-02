Business leaders pushed for national search for OHSU leader

Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University on Dec. 20 established a presidential search committee after its board of directors tabled a motion in October to appoint a new leader.

The 25-member committee, along with executive search firm Spencer Stuart, is conducting a nationwide search, according to a Dec. 20 health system news release. The decision follows calls from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to delay naming a permanent replacement for OHSU President Danny Jacobs, MD, who stepped down in October.

"OHSU's success is critical to our entire state," Ms. Kotek said in the release. "I believe that these appointments will bring the right set of perspectives, expertise in health care, mental health, business and higher education, and geographic diversity necessary to advance the best possible candidate to serve as the institution's next president."

The board initially considered naming OHSU School of Medicine Dean Nate Selden, MD, PhD, as Dr. Jacobs' successor but later opted to conduct a national search. Steve Stadum was appointed interim president, effective Nov. 5.

Local business leaders also advocated for a national search amid OHSU's planned merger with Portland-based Legacy Health, Willamette Week reported Jan. 2. Leaders such as Tim Boyle, CEO of Columbia Sportswear, urged OHSU to conduct a national search, according to emails obtained by and interviews with Willamette Week. Members of the group contacted Ms. Kotek, who appoints the OHSU board, and the board, which appoints the president, the newspaper reported.

OHSU did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.