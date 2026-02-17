Building on a foundation of culture and trust: How Jefferson Health reopened a hospital just 9 days after a fire

In healthcare, we prepare for emergencies, but nothing prepares you for the words I heard on the night of Feb. 4 – our facility was on fire: a devastating blaze was raging at the Jefferson Health campus of Lehigh Valley Hospital–Dickson City, in Northeast Pennsylvania near Scranton.

On that frigid night, with temperatures below zero, more than 70 patients were safely evacuated through the heroic efforts of hospital colleagues, regional first responders, local fire departments, and countless others. All were transported to nearby hospitals or, in some cases, reunited with family to return home. We remain profoundly grateful that the swift actions of our team and community partners prevented any loss of life amid the dangerous, fast-evolving incident.

What I learned in the aftermath underscored the power of preparation and the vital role of relationships—with colleagues, patients, families, neighbors, emergency services, government officials, and local businesses. Only through those bonds were we able to restore hospital and practice services in days, not months.

Preparation Leads to Decisive Action

The fire ravaged the Orthopedic Institute medical office building adjacent to LVH–Dickson City. Thankfully, the hospital itself remained structurally sound, with only smoke and water damage. When I visited the site, cleanup and repairs were already underway to reopen it as quickly as possible. The office building, however, was a total loss, and our team immediately began relocating the displaced practices.

As anyone who has worked in a hospital knows, disaster preparation is ingrained in our culture; team members receive extensive training from safety and accrediting organizations. In conversations with on-site nurses, doctors, and staff that night, I heard how that training spurred immediate, decisive action. No one hesitated: Patients were prepped for evacuation, visitors pitched in, and first responders called for reinforcements. Among those who rushed to help was a nurse from LVH–Cedar Crest, more than an hour away. A volunteer firefighter in the Dickson City region, he received a page about the blaze just as his shift ended and drove directly to LVH–Dickson City to aid his hospital and firefighting colleagues.

Another hero was a nurse who gave an elderly patient her own coat to ward off the cold. Stories like these reveal that preparation runs deeper than protocols—it’s about doing the right thing, helping others feel warm, secure, and assured that we’re exhausting every option to keep them safe.

Restoring Services and Trust

With everyone safe and accounted for, our team turned to restoring services as swiftly as possible.

For the practices, a core group identified temporary space at other Jefferson Health/LVPG sites in the Dickson City and Scranton area to relocate our orthopedic, rheumatology, and podiatry services. By Saturday, Feb. 7, we announced that four practices would reopen on Feb. 10 at regional locations. Meanwhile, staff reached out to patients to confirm appointments, offer video visits where suitable, and ease disruptions.

Emergency services are a constant community need, so prioritizing the ER was essential—as were surgical services. Delaying hernia repairs or joint replacements was unacceptable, so our team worked around the clock to prepare for a Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) safety inspection on Feb. 12, just eight days after the fire. The PA DOH thoroughly reviewed all systems, facilities, and services before declaring the hospital safe to reopen. The first patients arrived Friday, Feb. 13, for emergency care and rescheduled surgeries. We cared for nearly 250 patients the first three days we were reopened, a testament to the demand for emergency and surgical care in this community.

Amid these efforts, we paused on Monday, Feb. 9, for two gatherings: a lunch to thank LVH–Dickson City and Orthopedic Institute colleagues for their patient-first commitment—and to assure them of full pay and benefits during the closure—and an evening dinner honoring first responders whose skill, expertise, and bravery ensured that only a building was lost, not a single life.

Eye to the Future

The first nine days after the fire at LVH–Dickson City were a true sprint. Supporters at every level worked around the clock to build momentum for what’s ahead.

Rebuilding will be a marathon, but I have full faith in my Jefferson colleagues. Their actions in those initial days embodied our core values—Put people first. Do what’s right. Pursue excellence—time and again.

Because of their commitment to these principles, I trust them deeply; they trust one another; and, in turn, the Dickson City community trusts us to stand by them and emerge stronger than before.