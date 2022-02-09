Blue Cross CFO, former Nike exec join Providence board

Christina Fisher, executive vice president and CFO of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Eric Sprunk, former COO of Nike, are the newest members of the Providence board of directors, the Renton, Wash.-based health system said Feb. 8.

Since November 2021, Ms. Fisher has served as CFO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of more than 30 Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. She previously was senior vice president and CFO of the American Hospital Association.

Mr. Sprunk left Nike in August 2020, after serving as COO since 2013. Currently, he is a member of the boards of directors of General Mills and Bombardier. He also was appointed to the UN High Commission for Refugees' board of directors in December 2021.

On the Providence board, Ms. Fisher will be an independent member on the audit & compliance and quality & patient safety committees, the health system said. Mr. Sprunk will be an independent member on the Providence board's finance and quality & patient safety committees.