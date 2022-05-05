Black, Latino consumers say their healthcare is affected by their race

Some Black and Latino patients hold perceptions of the healthcare system as being indifferent to their needs, with some feeling discriminated against by providers due to their race, according to a May 4 McKinsey report.

An analysis of the 2020-21 McKinsey Consumer Health Insights Survey revealed several key disparities for minorities in regards to their treatment and experience as healthcare consumers.

Black and Latino healthcare consumers were more likely than white people to say that the quality of their care was influenced by their race, with 12 percent of Black people and 8 percent of Latinos saying they received lower quality of care due to their race.

This perception regarding quality of care affects how Black and Latino people interact and access healthcare, with Black and Latino patients being less likely to call their physician if they don't feel well as compared to white people. Forty-four percent of Black people and 42 percent of Latinos cite indifference and lack of care from their healthcare provider as a reason they have not sought care in the past, compared to 28 percent of white people.