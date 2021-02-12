Biden to rescind Medicaid work requirements

The Biden administration on Feb. 12 will notify states it will begin the process of rolling back Medicaid work requirements, according to Politico.

Internal documents obtained by Politico do not include details about how the administration will rescind the Medicaid work rules, which were approved by the Trump administration and allow states to mandate that some people volunteer or work in order to enroll in Medicaid.

The move comes after President Joe Biden signed executive orders in January directing federal agencies to reexamine policies that undermine protections for people with preexisting conditions and those that make it more difficult to enroll in Medicaid.



Twelve states received federal approval under the Trump administration to implement work requirements, but the courts blocked some of those plans, according to The Wall Street Journal.

