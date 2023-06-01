Biden plans to tap North Carolina physician to head CDC

President Joe Biden is likely to tap North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, to head the CDC after Rochelle Walensky, MD, departs June 30, according to The Washington Post.

Dr. Cohen specializes in internal medicine and has been the secretary for the North Carolina health department since 2017. She also previously served as the chief operating officer and chief of staff for CMS.

According to the Post, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has already been in contact with Dr. Cohen to congratulate her ahead of the official announcement, which is expected to come from President Biden's office formally June 2.