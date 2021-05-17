Biden rescinds executive order on healthcare rule for green card applicants

President Joe Biden revoked an executive order that would have required green card applicants to prove that they have health insurance or enough money to cover healthcare costs before coming to the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal.

In October 2019, the Trump administration issued a proclamation to deny visas to immigrants if they do not obtain health insurance within 30 days of entering the country or do not have the financial resources to pay for medical care out of pocket.



The executive order never took effect amid ongoing litigation, according to the Journal. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld the policy before President Biden took office, but it likely will be moot under the rescindment.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.